Young Bill Supports AI

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana Senator Todd Young has introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1699, aimed at raising awareness and building public trust in artificial intelligence (AI).

The bill would require the Secretary of Commerce to conduct a public awareness and education campaign on AI, focusing on its risks, benefits, and prevalence in daily life.

The campaign would also provide information on practical applications of AI for small business owners.

Additionally, the bill mandates a report from the Secretary of Commerce within one year to assess the effectiveness of the campaign.