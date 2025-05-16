May 16, 2025
Indiana News

Clock Ticks For Indiana’s Not For Profit Hospitals

by David Scheie0
Photo Supplied / Indiana Statehouse

INDIANA, (WOWO) — House Bill 1004 which is State Rep. Martin Carbaugh’s bill to lower prices at Indiana’s not-for-profit hospitals was signed into law by Governor Mike Braun.

The law requires Indiana’s Office of Management and Budget to determine the average price of all hospital facility fees by June 2026.

Not-for-profit hospitals, including Parkview Health and IU Health, have until 2029 to meet this price average or risk losing their non-profit status.

While some hospital executives expressed concerns about the law’s impact on costs and access to care, Carbaugh defended the legislation as a necessary measure to ensure hospitals act in the public interest.

Related posts

Rural telehealth expands to northeast Indiana schools

WOWO News

Sheriff still confident Delphi teens’ murders will be solved

AP News

Longtime Ind. Sen. Paul Not Seeking Re-Election

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.