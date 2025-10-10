Youth Grief Fundraiser a Huge Success

FORT WAYNE, IN (WOWO) — Erin’s House for Grieving Children hosted its 20th annual Wine for the Spirit gala on Friday, October 3 at the Don Wolf Center at Do it Best and the GE Club at Electric Works. The event raised $400,000 to support grief programs for youth and families throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

The fundraiser combined an online silent auction, live auction, ticket sales, and sponsorships. Community members bid on 105 silent auction packages and a variety of live auction experiences, including vacations, concert tickets, and private events.

“We are continually humbled by the incredible generosity of our community and local partners who make Wine for the Spirit possible,” said Debbie Meyer, Executive Director of Erin’s House. “Thanks to the heartfelt support of our community, Erin’s House continues to grow, making a lasting impact on the families we serve.”

Proceeds from the event go directly toward providing free grief support services for children, teens, and their families who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Premier sponsors for this year’s event included Indiana Spine Group, Zimmer Biomet, and the Faegre Drinker Philanthropy Fund.

For 32 years, Erin’s House has supported more than 32,000 individuals. Its mission is to offer children and teens a safe environment to share their grief and begin healing — all at no cost to families.

For more information on Erin’s House programs, volunteering, or donations, visit ErinsHouse.org or call 260-423-2466.