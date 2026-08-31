$1 Million Gift to Expand Music Lesson Scholarships in Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A $1 million gift from The James Foundation will help more Northeast Indiana students access music education through Pearl Arts.

Pearl Arts says the gift will expand tuition assistance for students enrolled in the Pearl Arts Music Academy, helping young musicians receive private lessons regardless of their family’s financial situation.

More than 500 students currently participate in Pearl Arts programs each week. The funding will help meet growing demand for financial assistance and provide more opportunities for students ages 4 to 18 to study piano, strings, voice, winds, percussion and guitar.

The James Foundation, founded by Vicki and Rick James, says music education should be accessible to everyone and described the investment as a way to help nurture young musicians in the community.

Pearl Arts CEO Angie Fincannon says the gift is an investment in local youth, their families and the future of the region.

The James Foundation is also inviting corporations, foundations and individuals to participate in a matching challenge to provide additional tuition support.

Students interested in music lessons can learn more at pearlarts.org/academy, while eligible students can find information about the scholarship application process at pearlarts.org/scholarship