Allen County Public Library Teams Up With Fort Wayne FC for Library Card Sign-Up Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Public Library is teaming up with Fort Wayne Football Club for National Library Card Sign-Up Month in September.

The partnership features a limited-edition library card featuring Friendly the Goalrilla, Fort Wayne FC’s mascot.

The celebration kicks off with Library Night at Fort Wayne FC on Saturday, Sept. 5. Fort Wayne FC will take on the New York Cosmos at 7:30 p.m. at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium on Bass Road.

The event will include soccer, post-game fireworks and discounted tickets starting at $19.80.

Discounted tickets and parking reservations can be purchased through ACPL at acpl.info/fwfc.

ACPL says a library card provides access to more than 2.7 million books, movies, video games, board games and other materials, along with study rooms, job-search assistance, digital streaming services, professional training platforms and programs for all ages.

Library cards are free for Allen County residents and individuals who attend or work at an Allen County school. Residents outside Allen County can also access ACPL services through a subscription card for an annual fee.

More information about getting a library card is available at acpl.info/get-a-library-card.