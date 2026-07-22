Michigan City Seeks $300,000 to Expand Flock Camera System Across the City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WOWO) — Michigan City officials are asking the Common Council to approve a $300,000 investment to expand the city’s Flock camera system, saying the technology has become an important tool for law enforcement investigations and emergency response.

The proposed funding would come from the city’s rainy-day fund and would support additional license plate reader cameras, integration of more privately owned cameras into the city’s network, expanded live camera capabilities and new investigative software according to WSBT.

Police officials say the investment is intended to strengthen public safety while improving the department’s ability to quickly investigate crimes.

Michigan City Police Chief Steven Forker said the department has relied on Flock cameras since they were first installed and believes they have significantly improved investigative efficiency.

“Obviously, it’s a tool in our tool belt,” Forker said. “The biggest benefit is time. It helps us make our job more efficient. It helps produce good cases, with the evidence it provides.”

The proposal would build on the city’s existing network of nearly 50 Flock cameras already operating throughout Michigan City.

In addition to installing more cameras, officials want to expand the number of community-owned cameras connected to the Flock system, allowing participating businesses and property owners to share footage with police when appropriate.

The plan also includes adding more live camera capabilities and incorporating drone technology to enhance emergency response efforts, along with advanced software designed to assist investigators in analyzing evidence.

Police officials emphasized that transparency remains a priority as the city considers expanding the surveillance network.

Assistant Police Chief Kyle Shiparski said the department held a public workshop in June to explain how the technology works and how officers use it during investigations.

“Showing people how we use it; we spent a lot of the time during that workshop sharing real stories of real people, real cases, and that is specific to how the Michigan City Police Department is using this technology,” Shiparski said.

Some residents said they have not noticed many of the existing cameras but want to understand how they are being used.

“I really haven’t noticed that many, but it depends,” Michigan City resident Craig Kimmel said. “Again, what the city says they are being used for primarily, and where they are put.”

If the Common Council approves the funding request, city officials say the Michigan City Police Department hopes to begin using the money before the end of the year as it expands the Flock camera network and related public safety technology.