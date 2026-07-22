Woman Arrested on Prostitution Charge After Search Warrant in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Plymouth residence as part of an ongoing prostitution investigation.

According to Indiana State Police, investigators served the warrant at a home in the 100 block of West Garro Street.

Authorities told WSBT 43-year-old Anxin Qiu was taken into custody following the search.

Qiu was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a preliminary charge of prostitution.

Indiana State Police said the investigation involved assistance from the Plymouth Police Department and the Marshall County Drug Task Force.

Officials have not released additional information about the investigation or whether additional arrests or charges are expected.

Formal charges will be determined by the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office. As with all criminal cases, the charge is an allegation, and Qiu is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.