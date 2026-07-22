Panasonic Toaster Ovens Sold at Costco and Amazon Recalled Over Shock and Fire Risk

NEW YORK (WOWO) — Consumers who purchased certain Panasonic electric toaster ovens from retailers including Costco and Amazon are being urged to stop using the appliances immediately after a nationwide recall was issued over a potential electrical safety hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 11,480 Panasonic Electric Toaster Ovens sold in the United States, along with an additional 2,184 units sold in Canada.

The affected appliances may have insufficient insulation on the power cord, creating a risk of electric shock or fire, according to the recall notice.

The recalled toaster ovens are Panasonic model NB-G200 units. They were sold nationwide between October 2024 and April 2026.

Officials said there have been no reports of injuries or fires connected to the recalled products.

However, the company has received reports of problems involving the appliances, including four incidents involving tripped circuit breakers or electrical outlets and one report of a unit no longer operating.

Consumers who own the recalled toaster ovens should immediately stop using them and contact Panasonic for a full refund.

Panasonic is offering assistance through its customer service line at 1-888-943-2391. Consumers can also visit the company’s dedicated recall website for additional information about the refund process.

The recall applies only to the specified model number and affected units. Consumers are encouraged to check the identification information on their appliance before continuing use.