13th Check Celebration

STATEHOUSE, (WOWO) — Indiana House and Senate leaders, along with Governor Mike Braun, rolled out the finalized state budget Wednesday.

State Representative Gregory Porter (D-Indianapolis) is a conferee for House Bill 1001. Porter signed the conference committee report for House Bill 1221, which makes sure that teachers and public retirees will get another year with a 13th check. The final budget includes some of Porter’s proposals, such as raising the cigarette tax to $2 a pack and tapping into the Pension Stabilization Fund.

“For another year, our retirees will get a 13th check. But they’re getting less than what they deserve. Each tier will get a 5% cut, which is completely unnecessary. We have a $2 billion budget deficit, but our general fund doesn’t pay for 13th checks,” Porter says.

Porter says they still have the money, and it is in the reserve account of the Indiana Public Retirement System.

“We’re already doing these one-year makeup 13th checks, and now the amounts are being cut. Our retired teachers and valued public employees need this benefit. They’re going to experience the blowback of Trump’s economic policies. Senate Enrolled Act 1 will save our seniors little, and their local income taxes will probably increase,” Porter says.

Porter says he wouldn’t think it would be worth it to work for the state if he was young.

“We don’t take good care of our retirees, and we fall short on our promises. Our seniors, retired teachers and state employees will continue drowning in costs while Republicans dole out tax cuts and money in the budget to big businesses,” Porter says.