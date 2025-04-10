Six Cases of Measles Confirmed In Allen County – Vax Clinics Set Up

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO):

The Allen County Department of health confirms five additional local cases of measles. This brings the current total of cases in Allen County residents to six.

The additional patients are three unvaccinated minors and two adults with unknown vaccination status. All are recovering. No other identifying information about the patients will be released, due to state and federal privacy concerns.

These confirmations – as with the confirmation Monday of the first case of measles in Allen County this year – come as part of an ongoing investigation being conducted with the Indiana Department of Health. All six cases are connected to each other but at this time there are no known links to outbreaks in other states.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released when it is available.

“Immunization is the best defense against measles, which is highly contagious and can lead to severe health problems,” said Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein. “Immunizations are available from most primary health care providers, Super Shot and our office.”

Super Shot Inc. and the Allen County Department of Health will offer free walk-in Measles Vaccine Clinics this week at 1515 Hobson Road:

Thursday, April 10 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, April 11 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 – 9 a.m. to noon.

Walk-ins are welcome, and scheduled appointments are also available. To schedule, please call (260) 424-7468 or visit www.supershot.org/measlesclinics. The Allen County Department of Health is pleased to announce that the measles (MMR) immunizations will be offered free of charge. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children younger than 18.

Measles symptoms often appear 7 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, though some might appear sooner. A red, blotchy rash is typically the most visible symptom, and that appears three to five days after exposure.

Symptoms include:

Rash

High fever

Sore throat

Small white spots inside cheeks

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their health care provider immediately. Those with concerns about possible exposure can contact the Allen County Department of Health at (260) 449-7556.

Measles is spread when someone who is infected sneezes or coughs, sending droplets into the air. It can lead to serious problems, particularly in children younger than 5. Effects of measles include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, encephalitis (brain inflammation), severe hearing loss and even death.

The Health Department offers vaccines for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases at its Medical Annex, 4813 New Haven Ave. Appointments can be made at (260) 449-7504.

Information about measles is available on the Indiana Department of Health website, as well as from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).