Smoking and Vaping Cause Concern with Michigan Health Officials

Lansing, MI (WOWO) The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is raising a renewed warning about the fire risk posed by smoking and vaping — especially during Fire Prevention Month. According to the department, smoking materials were responsible for nearly 48 % of fatal fires in Michigan in 2024, and so far in 2025 account for about 25 % of fire deaths.



A notable portion (around 11 %) of those fires this year involved smoking while on medical oxygen.

MDHHS also highlights a growing concern: the lithium‑ion batteries used in e‑cigarettes or vape pens can overheat, catch fire or even explode if mishandled or improperly discarded.



The agency is urging property owners, residents and fire departments to promote smoke‑free and vape‑free indoor environments, install working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and dispose of old batteries correctly. Resources and technical assistance are available through the MDHHS Smoke‑Free Housing initiative.



As Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive at MDHHS, states, “Creating smoke‑free and vape‑free environments is not only a public health priority — it’s critical for fire safety.”