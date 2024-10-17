2 more former IU players allege abuse by team doctor

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Two more former Indiana University basketball players allege they were sexually abused by an athletic doctor during annual physicals.

The latest accusers are Haris Mujezinovic and Charlie Miller, who both played for the team in the 1990s.

They are among at least four people who say Brad Bomba Senior gave them inappropriate prostate and rectal exams.

Bomba was the IU men’s basketball team physician for almost 30 years.

IU hired a law firm to do an independent review on the alleged abuse of student-athletes at the school.