3Rivers Credit Union announces eight finalists for $225,000 Big Give initiative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 3Rivers Credit Union has announced eight nonprofit finalists for its Big Give initiative, which will award a total of $225,000 to organizations addressing community needs across its service areas.

Public voting begins Wednesday, October 21, and continues through November 4. Community members will determine which three organizations receive grants of $75,000 each.

Four of the eight finalists are based in Fort Wayne, including A Mother’s Hope, Blessings in a Backpack — Fort Wayne, Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry and The Shepherd’s House.

A Mother’s Hope provides housing and support for pregnant women experiencing homelessness. Grant funding would help the organization expand to a second maternity home, covering staffing, programming and operational expenses.

Blessings in a Backpack — Fort Wayne hopes to expand its Student Supplemental Feeding Program to another school, providing weekend meals to approximately 600 additional children during the school year.

Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry would use the funding to increase its food purchasing and distribution capacity, with an emphasis on nutritious options as it works to serve approximately 7,000 individuals.

The Shepherd’s House, which supports veterans facing homelessness and addiction, would use the grant for facility maintenance, updated computer equipment and food supplies.

The remaining finalists include Abilities Indiana in Richmond, which supports adults with disabilities; Children’s Autism Center, which serves families across northeast Indiana; Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity, which works to expand affordable housing; and Heartland Families in Anderson, which helps single parents pursue higher education.

Each organization has proposed using the funding to expand services, improve facilities or strengthen programs supporting individuals and families in need.

Community members can learn more about the eight finalists and cast their votes through November 4 by visiting the 3Rivers Big Give website.