Huntington’s Disease Society of America to host Celebration of Hope in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — The Indiana Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host its 2026 Celebration of Hope on Saturday, November 7, at Half Liter BBQ in Indianapolis.

The annual fundraising event brings together families, researchers, medical professionals and supporters to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease and support those affected by the disorder.

The evening will feature dinner, drinks, live music, a silent auction and an awards presentation recognizing achievements within the Huntington’s disease community. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. at Half Liter BBQ, located at 5301 Winthrop Avenue.

Proceeds from the event will support HDSA’s mission of providing education, advocacy, community services and research funding for individuals and families affected by Huntington’s disease.

Huntington’s disease is an inherited neurological disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, affecting a person’s physical and cognitive abilities. There is currently no cure, and children of a parent with the disease have a 50 percent chance of inheriting the genetic mutation.

According to HDSA, approximately 41,000 Americans are living with symptoms of Huntington’s disease, while more than 200,000 are at risk of inheriting the condition.

Founded in 1967 by Marjorie Guthrie, whose husband, folk musician Woody Guthrie, died from complications of the disease, HDSA works to improve the lives of those affected while supporting efforts to develop treatments and ultimately find a cure.

Those interested in attending, donating or learning more about Huntington’s disease can visit www.hdsa.org or call 1-800-345-HDSA.