Stacking supplements without blood tests could put your health at risk, expert warns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Taking a handful of vitamins and supplements every day could do more harm than good, especially if you’re treating symptoms without knowing what your body actually needs.

Clinical pharmacist and metabolic medicine expert Jim LaValle warns that people can overdo supplements by combining products based on social media trends, recommendations from friends or the belief that taking more will deliver better results.

LaValle told Fox News Digital that supplements can be beneficial under the right circumstances, but recommends an individualized approach that starts with identifying potential nutritional deficiencies through blood testing.

Someone struggling with fatigue, for example, might turn to products such as ashwagandha or rhodiola for an energy boost when low iron or ferritin levels could be the underlying problem.

LaValle said testing can help identify those deficiencies and guide people toward supplements that address a specific need, rather than taking multiple products without knowing whether they’re necessary.

He also cautioned that even nutrients the body needs can become harmful in excessive amounts. Too much zinc can cause digestive problems and copper deficiency, potentially leading to anemia and neurological issues. Excessive amounts of vitamins A and D can also be toxic.

LaValle said online marketing and personal testimonials can encourage people to keep adding products to their routines, sometimes assuming that if two supplements help, taking four or ten must be even better.

The right supplements may help people pursue specific health goals, including athletic performance and injury prevention, but LaValle stressed that they aren’t necessarily meant to be taken all the time.

People should consult a doctor or pharmacist before starting or combining supplements, particularly if they take prescription medications or have underlying health conditions. Blood tests can help determine whether certain nutrients are lacking and whether supplementation is appropriate.