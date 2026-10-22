Fort Wayne City Council reviews more than $19 million in proposed 2027 budget cuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne City Council members reviewed more than $19 million in proposed cuts to the city’s 2027 budget Tuesday, including millions of dollars in development funding and changes to parks and public restroom projects.

Council members made roughly $11.6 million in cuts during the discussion, while debating which projects and spending priorities should be reduced.

One of the largest proposals involved cutting $4 million from the North River Development. Council members also considered reductions involving the Neighborhood Park Master Plan and the installation and maintenance of Portland Loo public restrooms.

The discussions are part of the council’s review of the city’s 2027 spending plan. The proposed reductions would affect several areas of city investment, though the information provided does not specify which additional cuts were approved or how the remaining proposals will be resolved.