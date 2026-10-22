Study links ADHD to higher death rates, finds possible benefit from medication

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — People with ADHD face a significantly higher risk of early death, but prescription medication may help reduce that risk, according to a major review of research involving nearly 16 million people.

The review, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed 19 observational studies across three continents. Researchers found that people diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder had a 71% higher overall risk of death compared with people without the condition.

The findings showed elevated risks across several causes of death. People with ADHD had an 89% higher risk of death by suicide, a 55% higher risk of death from intentional or unintentional injuries, and a 27% higher risk of death from natural causes.

Researchers said the increased risks may reflect a range of challenges associated with the disorder, including substance use, smoking and difficulties managing long-term health conditions. Problems with organization and executive functioning can also make it harder for some people to keep medical appointments and follow treatment plans.

But the review also found a potential benefit associated with treatment. Among people with ADHD, those taking prescription medication had a 25% lower risk of death from any cause than those who were not taking medication.

Senior study author Joshua Stott, a professor of aging and clinical psychology at University College London, said the findings highlight how health disparities affecting people with ADHD extend beyond injuries and suicide to include deaths from natural causes.

Stott said ADHD is not inherently a life-limiting condition and that appropriate support and treatment can help people live long, healthy lives.

Researchers cautioned that the findings do not prove ADHD directly causes the increased risk of death or that medication itself prevents deaths. All 19 studies were observational, meaning they identified associations rather than establishing cause and effect.

The medication findings were based on just three of the studies, making that evidence preliminary. Researchers also noted that differences in diagnostic criteria, access to health care and other underlying factors could have influenced the results.

Lead author Lucy Corrigan, a research assistant in the University of Liverpool’s Department of Psychology, said further research is needed to clarify the relationship between ADHD medication and lower mortality risk. She added that medication is only one part of treatment, with many people benefiting from comprehensive, long-term support.