$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in New Haven

NEW HAVEN (WOWO) — A local lottery player could be holding on to a big cash prize after a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in neighboring New Haven.

Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed the lucky ticket was purchased at the Kroger fuel station located on Lincoln Highway West. The entry matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball in the drawing.

The winning numbers drawn were 9, 14, 44, 50, and 56, with a Powerball of 3.

Lottery officials urge anyone who purchased a ticket at the New Haven Kroger to double-check their numbers, sign the back of the ticket immediately, and keep it in a safe place. The holder has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their $50,000 prize at the Hoosier Lottery headquarters or through official claims channels.