Bell’s Skating Rink Kicks Off 100-Year Anniversary Celebration

NEW HAVEN (WOWO) — A staple of Northeast Indiana community culture is celebrating a landmark milestone as Bell’s Skating Rink in New Haven kicks off its centennial anniversary.

Recognized as Indiana’s oldest operating roller rink, the family-owned destination first opened its doors in 1926. Over the past century, the venue on State Road 930 has welcomed four generations of local families, remaining a hub for youth activities, weekend open skates, and birthday parties.

To mark 100 years of operation, New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael issued an official city proclamation designating “Bell’s Roller Skating Rink Day”. The venue launched its anniversary festivities by offering free admission to the first 100 skaters during special kickoff sessions.

The owners credit the rink’s longevity to its commitment to treating every guest like family, despite how much music styles and skate technology have evolved over the decades.

Bell’s Skating Rink plans to host special themed skates, community throwback nights, and historical photo displays throughout the season as part of the yearlong centennial celebration.