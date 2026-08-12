Man Charged With Murder in Fort Wayne Strip Club Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder following a weekend shooting near a Fort Wayne strip club that left a 27-year-old man dead.

The Allen County Coroner identified the victim as Jacob Gordon Klotz and ruled his death a homicide. Police found Klotz suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Physicians Urgent Care, next to Showgirl III, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. He later died at a local hospital.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Austin Rinker had been dating a woman who worked at the club and had recently been banned from the business. Witnesses told police Rinker and Klotz got into an argument outside the club before a fight broke out.

A club manager told investigators Rinker ran toward his car before Klotz followed. The manager said he heard gunshots and saw Klotz fall. He also told police Rinker pointed his gun toward him and others, prompting him to fire at Rinker.

Rinker was also shot and drove himself to a hospital before police arrived at the scene.

Investigators later interviewed Rinker at the hospital. He told detectives things had gotten “messy” before asking to speak with his mother and an attorney.

Rinker is charged with one count of murder. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

More details and the probable cause affidavit are available from 21Alive.