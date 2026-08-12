New Haven Intersection Could Delay School Buses, Change Routes

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — A new roadway configuration near State Road 930 and Maplecrest Road in New Haven could mean longer bus rides and changes to some routes for East Allen County Schools families this school year.

According to 21Alive, the quadrant intersection has been open for about a month and is now facing its first major test with school traffic.

East Allen County Schools Director of Transportation Janet Good said the previous intersection had a history of traffic problems, leading to the new configuration.

Two or three bus routes are expected to change because of the new traffic pattern. The Sunnymede neighborhood is among the areas expected to see an impact.

Construction on Interstate 469 between U.S. 24 and Indiana 37 could also cause delays for EACS buses.

Bus drivers will use GPS to reroute around traffic backups in real time, particularly during the afternoon rush.

EACS is also continuing to hire bus drivers as the school year gets underway.

Learn more about EACS bus driver opportunities