College Student Saves Three Girls From Drowning at Seattle Festival

SEATTLE (WOWO) — A college student is being praised for saving three young girls from drowning during a busy summer festival in Seattle.

Lillie Vehling was attending Seafair for the first time on July 31 while waiting to watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels air show when she noticed three girls struggling in Lake Washington.

Vehling, a college water polo player, swim lesson coach and trained lifeguard, recognized the signs of drowning and immediately ran into the water.

She pulled the girls to shore one at a time. When she reached the third girl, Vehling said the girl was unconscious, barely floating and tangled in a buoy rope.

Vehling was able to get all three girls safely to shore before Seattle Fire Department paramedics arrived. One of the girls was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Seafair President and CEO Emily Cantrell later found Vehling and thanked her for the rescue.

Vehling was also honored at the festival’s gala, where she was knighted as “Lady Guardian of Lake Washington.”

Vehling said she did not hesitate to help because she grew up around water and spends much of her time swimming.

“I’m just glad everyone’s safe,” Vehling said.