ACLU asking for prisoner release

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Last week, Federal Judge Damon R. Leichty from Northern Indiana filed a document, prompting the ACLU to submit a report.

They hope Judge Leichty will reduce the number of people in jail.

Judge Leichty highlighted ongoing unconstitutional conditions and urged the justice system to address the daily and weekly pressures on jail populations.

In a report filed on Monday, the ACLU stated that they will be filing for a prisoner release unless there’s a significant improvement.