July 9, 2024
Local News

ACLU asking for prisoner release

by Network Indiana0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Last week, Federal Judge Damon R. Leichty from Northern Indiana filed a document, prompting the ACLU to submit a report.

They hope Judge Leichty will reduce the number of people in jail.

Judge Leichty highlighted ongoing unconstitutional conditions and urged the justice system to address the daily and weekly pressures on jail populations.

In a report filed on Monday, the ACLU stated that they will be filing for a prisoner release unless there’s a significant improvement.

Related posts

Fire Investigation Leads to Cause of Chapman Lake Blaze

Kayla Blakeslee

Drunk driving suspect arrested in LaGrange County after police say he attempted to break into car

Saige Driver

Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Huntington County this weekend

Saige Driver

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.