ACPL joins first Give Like Dolly Day celebrations Sept. 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Public Library Foundation is encouraging the community to celebrate Dolly Parton’s love of reading by supporting local children through the Imagination Library.

The first-ever Give Like Dolly Day is set for Sept. 25. The date is a nod to Parton’s song and film “9 to 5.”

The Allen County Public Library Foundation has served as the local partner for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library since the program launched in late 2024. ACPL says more than 12,000 Allen County children have been served since then.

The program provides enrolled children with a free, age-appropriate book every month from birth through age 5.

The Surack Family Foundation recently contributed $10,000 to support the local Imagination Library. Chuck and Lisa Surack were also among the early supporters who helped bring the program to Allen County.

Several local organizations are taking part in the Sept. 25 celebration.

Allen County commissioners are expected to issue a proclamation recognizing Give Like Dolly Day during their legislative session. Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker has also issued a letter of support.

ACPL will hold Dolly-themed Storytimes at the Main Library at 10 a.m. and the Georgetown Branch at 10:15 a.m.

Dolly-themed displays and activities will also be available at the Main Library and the Aboite, Dupont, Georgetown, Grabill, Hessen Cassel, Little Turtle, New Haven, Pontiac, Tecumseh and Woodburn branches.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will display Dolly-themed messages on its marquee, while Purdue Fort Wayne’s Parker Cole Crossing bridge over Coliseum Boulevard will be lit pink that evening.

ACPL is also encouraging residents to participate by:

Donating: $31 covers a full year of books for one local child, although donations of any amount are welcome.

$31 covers a full year of books for one local child, although donations of any amount are welcome. Registering a child: Families can enroll eligible children in the free Imagination Library program.

Families can enroll eligible children in the free Imagination Library program. Getting a library card: Families can visit any Allen County Public Library location to sign up.

Families can visit any Allen County Public Library location to sign up. Sharing the message: Local businesses can display Give Like Dolly Day messages, and residents can use #GiveLikeDolly on social media.

More information about the local Imagination Library program and donations is available at acpl.info/imaginationlibrary.