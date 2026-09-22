FEMA announces more than $17 million for disaster mitigation in Midwest

CHICAGO (WOWO) — FEMA is awarding more than $17 million to communities across the Midwest for projects aimed at reducing the impact of future disasters.

The funding announced Sept. 19 covers Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin through three FEMA mitigation programs.

More than $14.9 million is being distributed through FEMA’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program for projects in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Most of those projects focus on infrastructure improvements designed to reduce flood risks.

Another $1.9 million is being awarded through FEMA’s Community Assistance Program – State Support Services Element. The competitive grants support state efforts to improve floodplain management and help local communities reduce flood risks.

Illinois and Indiana are also receiving federal funding through FEMA’s National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program.

The two states will receive a combined $123,255 for activities including training officials, conducting exercises and other earthquake preparedness efforts.

FEMA says the grants are intended to help communities strengthen infrastructure and prepare for potential disasters before they happen.

More information about the FEMA mitigation programs and individual awards is available through FEMA.gov.