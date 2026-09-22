ACPL program explores genealogy methods for true crime research

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — True crime enthusiasts can learn how genealogical research techniques can be used to investigate historical crimes and mysteries through a program offered by the Allen County Public Library.

“Tracing Crime Through Time: Genealogy Methods for True Crime Research” will show participants how historical records can be used to establish the people, places and timelines connected to real crimes and other historical mysteries.

The program will cover sources including census records, newspapers, city directories and vital records. Participants will also learn how to create a research plan, track people across multiple records and distinguish documented facts from speculation.

The program is intended for adults, and no previous genealogy experience is required.

The remaining sessions are:

Wednesday, Sept. 23: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Dupont Branch, 536 E. Dupont Road.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Dupont Branch, 536 E. Dupont Road. Thursday, Sept. 24: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Georgetown Branch, 6600 E. State Blvd.

The program was also held Monday at the Aboite Branch.

Space is limited. Registration is available through the Allen County Public Library’s events calendar.