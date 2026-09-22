New clubhouse taking shape at The Orchard near New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Construction is moving forward on a new clubhouse and indoor pickleball court at The Orchard, a 55-and-older independent living community near New Haven.

The project is currently on schedule, with the structure in place and crews working on structural brackets and exterior sheathing. The building is expected to be under roof soon, with utility work to follow.

Shawnee Construction & Engineering is the contractor for the project. A grand opening is planned for summer 2027.

The approximately 8,500-square-foot clubhouse will include:

An indoor pickleball court

A fitness center

A library

A craft room

Activity and gathering spaces

A fully equipped kitchen

Golden Years Homestead Executive Director Shauna Shafer says the new facility will provide residents with additional opportunities for recreation and social activities.

The Orchard is part of Golden Years Homestead, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community that has served residents since 1971. The 43-acre campus offers independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing services.

Golden Years Homestead is affiliated with Greencroft Communities, which operates nine senior living campuses across Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.