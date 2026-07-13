Suspect dead after Indiana State Police sergeant shot near Michigan City

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A suspect accused of shooting an Indiana State Police sergeant during a pursuit near Michigan City has been found dead, according to police.

Authorities identified the suspect as 54-year-old Kevin Meyers of LaPorte. Indiana State Police said there is no longer a threat to the community.

The incident began around 5:30 a.m. Friday when Indiana State Police troopers assisted authorities from Berrien County, Michigan, with a stolen vehicle pursuit that crossed into Indiana.

Police said Meyers fired multiple rounds from a rifle during the pursuit and pointed the weapon at officers. The chase continued from I-94 onto local roads before Meyers temporarily escaped.

Investigators said ISP Sgt. Justin Heflin later located the suspect’s vehicle near I-94 and U.S. 421. Police said a crash occurred between Meyers’ truck and Heflin’s patrol vehicle, after which Meyers fired multiple shots from inside the truck, striking the patrol car and Heflin.

Other troopers provided immediate medical aid and transported Heflin to Franciscan Health Michigan City. He was later taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he underwent surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

Police launched a large-scale search for Meyers. Around 9:15 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit located the suspect vehicle hidden near a tree line in rural LaPorte County near Westville.

Authorities said officers heard gunfire coming from a nearby cornfield as they moved into the area. No officers were injured.

Meyers was later found dead in the field with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The LaPorte County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.

Sgt. Heflin is a 12-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps