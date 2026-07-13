Judge upholds law giving governor control over IU Board of Trustees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Monroe County judge has ruled a new Indiana law changing how members of the Indiana University Board of Trustees are selected is constitutional.

The decision comes after alumnus Justin Vasel challenged the law, arguing it unfairly removed the long-standing system that allowed IU alumni to directly elect some members of the board.

For more than a century, Indiana law required three IU trustees to be elected by university alumni. That changed last year when House Enrolled Act 1001 took effect, allowing the governor to appoint all nine members of the board.

Under the new law, five trustees must be IU alumni, but their selections are no longer reviewed by the university’s alumni association.

The IU Board of Trustees oversees major university decisions, including budgets, tuition rates, and academic programs.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed the lawsuit on behalf of Vasel, who was among candidates seeking a trustee position before the law changed. The group argued IU alumni had less representation compared with alumni of other public universities in Indiana.

Special Judge Erik Allen ruled Vasel had standing to bring the lawsuit but rejected the argument that IU alumni were uniquely denied representation. He said the law was justified because of IU’s unique history and the way its board structure has developed over time.

The judge granted the state summary judgment, meaning the case was decided in favor of the state without going to trial. The ruling can still be appealed.