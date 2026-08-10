Agent Orange Memorial planned for Fort Wayne Veterans Museum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new memorial honoring veterans affected by Agent Orange is coming to Fort Wayne.

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum announced plans for an Agent Orange Memorial at its facility on O’Day Road. The announcement precedes the Agent Orange Awareness Day, which is observed annually on August 10.

The memorial will honor veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange during their military service and recognize the health effects associated with the chemical.

Agent Orange was a herbicide widely used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War to clear vegetation and expose enemy positions. Veterans exposed to the chemical have reported a range of health problems, and the Department of Veterans Affairs recognizes several conditions as connected to Agent Orange exposure.

The new memorial will add to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum’s collection of displays honoring military veterans and their service.

Additional details about the memorial, including its construction and dedication, are expected to be announced as plans move forward.

More information about the Agent Orange Memorial is available here.