One dead, One Injured after Shooting on Fort Wayne’s Northeast Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — One person is dead and another was injured following a shooting early Saturday morning on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to Showgirl III around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and began life-saving measures before medics arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

While the first man was at the hospital, a second man arrived with an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe he may have been involved in the initial shooting. He was listed in critical condition.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.