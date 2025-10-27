Alcohol Suspected After Electric Bike, Pickup Collide on Roth Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving an electric bicycle and a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Allen County.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 1:36 a.m. on Roth Road, just south of State Road 1.

According to investigators, both the Ford F-150 and the electric bicycle were heading north on Roth Road when the truck began to move over to pass. For reasons still under investigation, the bicycle veered left and struck the rear passenger side of the truck.

The male juvenile rider was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The male driver of the pickup truck was not hurt. Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.