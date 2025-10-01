All Aboard? Michigan Plans Fourth Rail Route

LANSING (WOWO News): Michigan is laying the groundwork for what could become its fourth passenger rail line—a new east-west route connecting Holland and Grand Rapids to Detroit, cutting across the Lower Peninsula.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is preparing to launch a full-scale study of the proposed route by spring 2026, according to MDOT Director Bradley Wieferech. The department plans to hire a consultant to evaluate the corridor and engage residents and businesses along the way.

“We want to make sure this route works in context with all of our other passenger rail services,” Wieferech said.

🔍 Route Details Still Being Finalized

Bridge Michigan reports that the proposed line would likely begin in Holland, stop in Grand Rapids and East Lansing, and continue east toward Ann Arbor and Detroit. MDOT is still determining whether the line would pass through Howell or Jackson on its way to Metro Detroit.

💰 Who’s Paying for It?

One big question: funding.

Michigan doesn’t receive direct federal funding for passenger rail, and there’s no clear financing plan yet. MDOT says it will need to explore both state dollars and federal grants to make the project possible.

“There’s not a lot of funding set aside for this today,” Wieferech said. “We’d have to figure out how that would actually happen.”

🚆 Michigan’s Current Rail Lines

Michigan currently operates three passenger rail lines through a partnership with Amtrak:

Wolverine Line : Pontiac/Detroit to Chicago

Blue Water Line : Port Huron to Chicago

Pere Marquette Line: Grand Rapids to Chicago

These services are partially funded by state tax dollars. Last year, Michigan paid $15.2 million to Amtrak to keep them running.

🏙️ Big Potential for Growth

Rail advocates say the proposed coast-to-coast line could offer major economic, environmental, and social benefits.

“It just makes too much sense,” said Tom Fletcher, chair of the Michigan Association of Railroad Passengers. “You end up with communities popping up along rail lines… It helps people be mobile.”

The line could serve college students, improve access to hospitals, reduce highway congestion, and make cities more walkable and economically vibrant.

“I’d much rather take a train to Chicago than fight I-94 and try to park,” Fletcher added.

Environmental groups also back the move, saying rail produces fewer emissions, occupies less land than highways, and keeps pollutants like tire particles out of rivers and streams.