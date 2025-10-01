Waterborne Threat Kills 2 in Dearborn

LANSING (WOWO News): Michigan health officials are sounding alarms after several Legionnaires’ disease cases emerged across the state in recent months — including two deaths at a Dearborn retirement community and the closure of a General Motors facility in Warren.

At the Allegria Village retirement community in Dearborn, authorities confirmed the presence of Legionella bacteria after two residents died. Testing of the facility’s water system is underway, and remedial measures — including disinfection, alternative water sources, and ongoing environmental monitoring — are being deployed.

Meanwhile, at GM’s Cole Engineering Center in Warren, the building was temporarily shut down after two employees tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. While the facility has not been confirmed as the source, testing and an investigation into water systems are ongoing.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 34 recent cases of legionellosis — the umbrella term for Legionnaires’ disease and its milder form, Pontiac fever — within the last month.

Legionella spreads through inhaling mist from contaminated water systems, often in large buildings with complex plumbing, cooling towers, or HVAC systems. Those most vulnerable include older adults, smokers, and individuals with weakened immune systems or chronic lung conditions. Symptoms often resemble pneumonia: fever, cough, muscle aches, and shortness of breath.

While the bacteria is commonly found in nature, outbreaks are typically linked to poorly maintained water systems. Health experts say proactive water testing and rigorous maintenance protocols are key to prevention.

According to Bridge Michigan, Michigan health officials are now coordinating with Wayne, Macomb, and local health departments to investigate and contain the spread. Resources include epidemiology support, industrial hygiene assessments, and public safety advisories.

Officials urge residents to remain alert for symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if needed. Legionnaires’ disease can be treated with antibiotics — but only if diagnosed early.