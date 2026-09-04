Allegation involving athletic official reported after Northrop flag football game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Northwest Allen County Schools is investigating an allegation that an athletic official used inappropriate language toward members of the Northrop High School flag football team during a recent game at Carroll High School.

According to the district, the incident did not involve any Carroll students, coaches or staff members.

Carroll administrators reported the allegation to Northrop High School administrators and the Indiana High School Athletic Association after learning about it, according to Northwest Allen County Schools.

The athletic officials assigned to the game have collectively officiated sporting events throughout northeast Indiana for decades, including numerous contests at Northrop High School, the district said.

The district said the officials’ assignment to the game was not based on any special or exclusive relationship with Carroll High School or Northwest Allen County Schools.

Northwest Allen County Schools said it takes concerns involving the treatment of students seriously and expects respect for all individuals.

Because the allegation involves athletic officials and Northrop players, Carroll High School has completed the steps within its responsibility as the host school, according to the district.

The district did not identify the official involved or provide additional details about the alleged language.