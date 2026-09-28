Indiana Workforce Summit to focus on state’s changing workforce needs

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Employers, business leaders and workforce professionals will gather in Indianapolis next month for the 2026 Indiana Workforce Summit.

The two-day event, hosted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Indiana Workforce Alliance, is scheduled for Oct. 14-15 at the Wyndham Indianapolis Airport hotel.

The summit will focus on Indiana’s workforce development challenges, including education and training, the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs and workforce systems, work-based learning, labor market information and workforce policies.

The event is designed for business owners, human resources professionals, policy leaders, education and training partners, economic development professionals and others involved in workforce development.

The agenda will include discussions on federal and state policy, economic conditions, talent development, education alignment, workforce service delivery and the future of work.

Attendees also can participate in a workforce networking reception and the Dan Elsener Workforce Leader of the Year Awards Luncheon.

Registration costs $399 for both days or $249 for a single day.

More information and registration are available through the Indiana Chamber of Commerce