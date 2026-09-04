September 4, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne man arrested after reported rape

by WOWO News0
("Police Blue Lights" by Ken Hawkins, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — An 18-year-old Fort Wayne man was arrested Friday morning after Fort Wayne police investigated a reported rape on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Schmucker Drive around 7:13 a.m. Friday. After an initial investigation, a detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons section was assigned to the case.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jaiveon Wilkins of Fort Wayne. He was taken into custody Friday morning and transported to the Allen County Jail.

Wilkins is preliminarily charged with rape, a Level 3 felony, and incest, a Level 5 felony.

The charges are preliminary, and Wilkins is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Police said personnel from the Sexual Assault Treatment Center assisted with the investigation.

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