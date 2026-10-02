Allen County Council to reopen 2027 budget hearings for public comment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Council will reopen its 2027 budget hearings to allow for public comment during its Oct. 7 meeting.

The hearings will cover budgets under the council’s authority, including the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, Allen County Fire and EMS District, and Allen County government.

The 2027 budgets are scheduled to be adopted during a newly scheduled County Council meeting on Oct. 19.

That meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Room 035 of the Chambers at Citizens Square.