Braun proclaims October Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun has proclaimed October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Indiana.

The proclamation highlights the need to identify and respond to cyber threats and protect personal information, critical infrastructure and essential services.

In July, Braun established the Office of Cybersecurity within the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The office is responsible for coordinating cybersecurity activities across state government and working with other agencies to address cyber risks.

State officials are encouraging Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves from cyberattacks, including:

Creating strong passwords

Using multifactor authentication

Avoiding sending personal or financial information to unknown or unsolicited senders

Keeping antivirus software updated

Backing up important files

Indiana also has cybersecurity resources available through the state’s Cybersecurity Hub and IDHS.