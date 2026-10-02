October 2, 2026
Indiana News

Braun proclaims October Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Indiana

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / Indiana Department of Homeland Security)

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun has proclaimed October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Indiana.

The proclamation highlights the need to identify and respond to cyber threats and protect personal information, critical infrastructure and essential services.

In July, Braun established the Office of Cybersecurity within the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The office is responsible for coordinating cybersecurity activities across state government and working with other agencies to address cyber risks.

State officials are encouraging Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves from cyberattacks, including:

  • Creating strong passwords
  • Using multifactor authentication
  • Avoiding sending personal or financial information to unknown or unsolicited senders
  • Keeping antivirus software updated
  • Backing up important files

Indiana also has cybersecurity resources available through the state’s Cybersecurity Hub and IDHS.

Related posts

Former cop admits to assaulting wife, gets probation

Darrin Wright

2 People in Pickup Truck Die in Collision with School Bus

WOWO News

Police need help finding flower shop robber

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.