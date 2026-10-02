Purdue Fort Wayne announces 2026-27 Omnibus Speaker Series lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University Fort Wayne has announced the lineup for its 2026-27 Omnibus Speaker Series.

The series will feature actor and comedian Josh Peck, Army veteran and motivational speaker J.R. Martinez, and Olympic bobsled champion Elana Meyers Taylor.

All three events will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Auer Performance Hall at PFW’s Music Center.

Peck will open the series Oct. 15 with a moderated conversation about his career in entertainment and experiences with change and adversity. Martinez will give a keynote presentation Nov. 5 focused on resilience and reinvention.

Meyers Taylor will close the series Feb. 24, 2027, with a keynote presentation. The five-time Olympian and six-time medalist will discuss her athletic career and pursuit of becoming an Olympian.

Tickets are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of four per person. Tickets are general admission this season, and online orders are subject to a $1.50 convenience fee per ticket.