Fort Wayne Zoo names male giraffe calf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Zoo has announced the name of its male reticulated giraffe: Mac.

The name was selected by Tyler and Deedee Atkins and their daughters. The family won the opportunity to name the giraffe during a live auction at the Zoo’s annual Zoobilee event on Sept. 17.

The Atkins family chose Mac in honor of their beloved dog. The Zoo said the family’s support has helped its work benefiting more than 1,500 animals.

The Fort Wayne Zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which works to maintain a genetically diverse and sustainable population of giraffes in professional care.

The Zoo also partners with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation on research and conservation efforts aimed at protecting giraffes in the wild.