Paul Moss Raises Concerns Over Allen County Building Commissioner’s Resignation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Republican candidate for Allen County Commissioner District 3 Paul Moss is raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the resignation of Allen County Building Commissioner Joe Hutter.

Hutter resigned Friday, October 30. On Monday, Moss joined Allen County Councilman Paul Lagemann and State Representative Bob Morris for a press conference outside Citizen Square, addressing concerns about Hutter’s departure and its potential impact on county government.

Speaking Tuesday morning on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, Moss said he called for the press conference after hearing from residents and people who do business with Allen County.

Moss said his concerns go beyond one individual’s departure, emphasizing the importance of relationships within county government and the impression the county makes on businesses considering locating in the area.

“Whether it was forced or not is for others to decide, not me,” Moss said.

Moss questions timing of resignation

During the interview, Blakeslee asked Moss about Councilman Lagemann’s description of Hutter’s departure as a forced resignation.

Moss stopped short of making that characterization himself, saying the three officials had their own reasons for speaking publicly.

He said his goal was to reassure county employees and voters that county government remains in good shape.

However, Moss agreed that the timing and handling of the resignation were concerning.

“We don’t want to see that during this lame-duck period,” Moss said.

Moss also said he had heard other concerns and rumors while campaigning but cautioned against making assumptions without accurate information.

He confirmed he had briefly spoken with Commissioner Turpin, who told him he was not particularly involved in Hutter’s departure. Moss said that was the only conversation he had with a current county commissioner about the situation.

Hutter has not publicly addressed his departure in the interview material provided.

Building Department faces transition

With construction and inspection activity continuing into the winter months, Blakeslee asked what happens next for the Building Department.

Moss said he expects the county to adjust and believes officials are working to find someone to serve in an interim capacity.

He described Hutter as a nice individual who appeared to do a good job, but said Hutter’s future with the county remains uncertain.

Moss highlights experience in commissioner race

Moss is seeking the District 3 seat on the Allen County Board of Commissioners. He previously served eight years on Allen County Council and said his experience in both government and the private sector would be an asset.

Moss said he decided to run because he wants to participate in important decisions facing the county and believes his relationships with state lawmakers, county employees and local businesses would be valuable.

Among the major issues facing county government, Moss pointed to the new jail, data centers and the proposed casino.

Moss takes cautious position on casino proposal

Asked about the casino referendum, Moss said he has an open mind and did not accept campaign contributions from either side of the issue.

He said the location of a potential casino is important and acknowledged there could be economic benefits.

“I’m not a big fan of smaller-town casinos, but there are some economic benefits associated with this that are very interesting and important,” Moss said.

He said he wants to see how voters in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties respond to the referendum before moving forward.

Candidate emphasizes property taxes

Moss said his central philosophy as a candidate is that residents are being overtaxed.

He referenced Senate Bill 1 and said local governments should focus on finding savings rather than continually looking for new revenue sources.

“We need to look at savings for the taxpayers,” Moss said.

Moss is facing a Democratic opponent in the race for Allen County Commissioner District 3. Voters will decide the contest Tuesday, November 3.