All Poodles Adopted During Humane Fort Wayne’s ‘Poodle-Palooza’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several families made the trip to Humane Fort Wayne on Friday for their chance to adopt a new friend.

Cars filled the parking lot and families stoof in line for hours with hopes of taking a puppy home.

After a photo of a litter of puppies in a wagon was shared on social media a few weeks ago, a great deal of interest was shown. The post collected more than 520,000 views.

So, the shelter created a “Poodle-Palooza” event, with some families even traveling from hours away and booking hotels to get to the shelter early.

All five poodles were adopted during the event.

