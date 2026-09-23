Amp Lab students create new murals at Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Four new murals are now on display at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, thanks to a collaboration with students from Amp Lab at Electric Works.

About 40 high school students worked on the project, researching the Coliseum and its history before developing murals focused on four themes: history, sports, music and veterans.

The murals are titled “Echoes in Foundation,” “Notes in Air,” “History’s Score” and “Poppies Praise.”

Students also wrote a poem, “Time Always Loops, a Circle Always Returns,” which helped inspire the themes and titles.

The artwork includes several symbols connected to the Coliseum and its history. Red poppies appear throughout the murals as a symbol of remembrance and sacrifice, while six doves represent the branches of the U.S. military and peace.

The murals also include references to local history and artists who have performed at the Coliseum.

Memorial Coliseum Executive Vice President and General Manager Melanie Carney said the project was intended to enhance the guest experience while telling the story of the venue.

The murals are part of the Coliseum’s 75th anniversary celebration. The celebration will continue through a dedication event scheduled for Sept. 28, 2027.

Amp Lab gives students in grades 11 and 12 opportunities to work on hands-on projects with local businesses and organizations.

The murals can be viewed on the 200 Level Concourse of the Arena.