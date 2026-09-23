Measles case reported in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A case of measles has been reported in Adams County, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, the case was reported as of Sept. 22, bringing the number of known measles cases in Indiana this year to 16. The state says the data is provisional and subject to change.

Health officials say measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks. The virus can remain in the air for up to 2 hours.

The Indiana Department of Health says as many as 9 out of 10 people who are not protected against measles could become infected after being near someone with the virus.

Symptoms can include a rash, high fever, cough, watery eyes and a runny nose. In some cases, measles can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis, or swelling of the brain. The disease can be fatal, particularly in young children.

Health officials say the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to protect against measles. The vaccine is given in 2 doses.

The Indiana Department of Health’s current case data shows 1 case in Adams County, 3 in Parke County, 6 in Switzerland County and 6 in Wayne County.