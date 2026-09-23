Indiana expands debris cleanup following August flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — As communities such as Bluffton continue cleaning up debris left by August flooding, Indiana is coordinating a statewide effort to remove debris from areas affected by the severe weather.

Governor Mike Braun says 33 communities have joined the state-led debris removal program, with nearly 80,000 cubic yards of debris removed so far.

State officials estimate another 190,000 cubic yards of debris could still need to be removed. That number could increase as additional communities request assistance.

The state says crews are currently removing vegetation and construction debris. Waterway debris removal is expected to be the next phase of the operation.

The debris removal task force is using drone imagery and artificial intelligence to track debris, identify debris types and plan removal routes.

The effort is part of the federal major disaster declaration covering 11 Indiana counties currently approved for Federal Emergency Management Agency public assistance.

FEMA will reimburse 75% of eligible debris removal costs. Indiana will cover 75% of the remaining local share, leaving local governments responsible for 6.25% of eligible costs.

Local governments should work with their county emergency managers to report debris in waterways, rights-of-way and other eligible areas.

Property owners who need debris removal assistance can contact Indiana 211.

The state says the debris operation is expected to continue as communities work through the cleanup from the August severe weather and flooding.