Fort Wayne Purple Heart City designation now displayed on entry signs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne’s designation as a Purple Heart City is now being recognized on signs at several entrances to the city.

The signs highlight the city’s commitment to honoring service members who have been wounded in combat and received the Purple Heart.

The effort to have Fort Wayne recognized as a Purple Heart City was led by Joe Wasson with the Allen County Veteran Service Office and Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker.

Tucker attended the Aug. 4 Fort Wayne City Council meeting, where she read a proclamation declaring Aug. 4, 2026, as Purple Heart City Day.

The Purple Heart dates back to 1782, when it was established by George Washington. It is the oldest U.S. military decoration that is still awarded.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart works to support combat-wounded veterans and their families, promote patriotism and preserve the history of those who received the award.

Wasson worked with the national organization to have Fort Wayne added as a partner city.

The new Purple Heart City signs can now be seen at entryways throughout Fort Wayne, including along Illinois Road.