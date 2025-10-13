Armed Suspect In Custody After Police Pursuit And Standoff In Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A tense situation in downtown Fort Wayne ended peacefully Monday morning after police took an armed suspect into custody following a vehicle pursuit and a two-hour standoff.

According to Fort Wayne Police Department Public Information Officer John Nichter, officers were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. to the intersection of E State Boulevard and Clinton Street after receiving reports of an unconscious man inside a vehicle.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, when officers arrived and attempted to wake the man by knocking on his window, he regained consciousness and immediately drove off, prompting a police pursuit through city streets.

Officers deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle, bringing the chase to an end on E Superior Street near Club Soda. Police say the suspect was armed and made threats to harm himself and shoot officers.

SWAT teams responded, and negotiators engaged with the suspect for more than two hours in an effort to bring the situation to a safe resolution. Nichter confirmed that the suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

E Superior Street between South Clinton and South Calhoun Streets remains closed while authorities continue to investigate.