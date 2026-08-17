Salvation Army Expands Disaster Response Across Indiana

INDIANA (WOWO) — The Salvation Army is expanding its disaster response efforts across Indiana as communities recover from severe storms, flooding and widespread power outages.

Emergency Disaster Services teams are providing food, water, shelter and other assistance to residents in several counties, including Lake, Porter, La Porte, Madison and Henry counties.

In Lake County, the August 11 storms left much of the area without power. The Salvation Army’s locations in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary were also affected by outages.

The East Chicago location has continued serving meals and distributing food with help from community partners. Additional food box distributions are planned in Gary and Merrillville.

In Porter County, Salvation Army teams are providing meals and hydration to residents. Thousands of meals have been served from a centralized feeding site at Portage High School.

In La Porte County, food and water distributions are continuing in Michigan City and other communities, including Hanna, Union Mills, Kingsford Heights and La Porte.

The Salvation Army in Anderson has been sheltering displaced residents since August 12 following record-breaking flooding in Madison County. The location is open around the clock and has cots and hot meals available for up to 40 people.

The Anderson location is also distributing food, clothing, boots and personal care items. Officials say they are running low on some supplies, including nonperishable food and adult incontinence products.

In Henry County, the Salvation Army in New Castle is providing three meals a day and has converted its gymnasium into a distribution center for water, cleaning supplies and nonperishable food.

The New Castle Salvation Army building cannot be used as a shelter because of storm damage. Officials are asking for monetary donations to help displaced residents pay for motel rooms while cleanup continues.

The Salvation Army says its disaster response will continue to change as community needs and available resources develop.

More information about current distribution locations and needs is being posted through local Salvation Army social media pages.

Donations to support the Salvation Army’s August 2026 Indiana Disaster Response can also be made through the organization’s website.