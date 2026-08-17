Fort Wayne-Connected Nurse Practitioner Launches Virtual Pediatric Practice in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A nurse practitioner with professional ties to Fort Wayne has launched a virtual pediatric practice aimed at giving Indiana families more access to children’s health care.

Jesse Jones, a board-certified pediatric nurse practitioner and father of four, recently launched HeroHouse Pediatrics, a clinician-owned telehealth practice serving families across Indiana.

Jones lived in Fort Wayne for about eight years and previously worked with TRAA as a dispatcher and paramedic. He later worked as a pediatric intensive care nurse at Lutheran Hospital.

Jones says he created HeroHouse after seeing gaps in access to pediatric care, particularly when children become sick outside of normal office hours.

The practice offers virtual pediatric visits, with triage available within minutes and appointments generally available within 24 to 48 hours.

HeroHouse also offers pediatric behavioral health services for conditions including ADHD, anxiety and depression.

According to Jones, behavioral health visits use standardized rating scales and are designed to keep children with the same provider rather than rotating between clinicians. The practice also gathers information from parents, children and teachers before making treatment decisions.

General pediatric care is offered through a $30 monthly membership per child, while behavioral health services cost $55 per month. Jones says both insured and uninsured families can use the practice.

The practice also says families will not be charged if a virtual visit determines telehealth is not the appropriate option for the child’s care.

More information about HeroHouse Pediatrics is available at HeroHouse Pediatrics.